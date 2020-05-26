Wausau City Council votes to allow temporary expansion of outdoor seating food and alcohol service options

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau City Council voted to allow the temporary expansion of outdoor food and alcohol service and seating options.

The expansion is city wide, but for downtown Wausau, every Wednesday night the 300 and 400 blocks on third street will close.

That will allow restaurants to have table seating in the parking aisles, the driving lanes will stay open for emergency vehicles

"we came at this discussion to figure out what we can do to help our businesses that were hard hit by the pandemic to get up and running safely," said alderperson Lisa Rasmussen

The changes expire October 31 at midnight, the council also approved the extension of the declaration that permits carry-out sales of alcohol beverages in their original sealed containers.

Both these resolutions passed the public health and safety community last week.