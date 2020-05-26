Wausau Center Mall back open, some stores stay closed

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Wausau Center Mall has reopened its doors after nearly two months..

The mall opened Tuesday morning at 11 am and saw minimal foot traffic throughout the day. Although many of the chain retailers like Bath and Body Works, and Claire's have not yet reopened, local shops like Flashback and Uuf Dah are happy to have business.

A month ago, Wausau Center ownership member Dave Eckmann said they were planning to take precautions like sanitizing, social distancing and security seriously when they get the chance to reopen, and that's exactly what they did.

Just inside the enterance to the mall, stickers could be seen on the floor marking traffic flow suggestions, and encouraging people to be 6 feet apart. Hand sanitizing stations were in abundance, and select stores were providing masks upon request.

Shoe Store Trade home is operating "full service" offering foot measuring, custom sizing and fittings, all while wearing protective gear.

Vintage clothing store Flashback said that although their online sales did well during the time off, they were happy to have their storefront back open for the desired experience.

The Wausau Center Mall will have modified hours for the time being. They are open Monday-Sunday 11 am to 6pm.