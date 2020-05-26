Wake Up crew celebrates National Paper Airplane Day

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's national paper airplane day! In honor of the national day, the Wake Up crew built their own paper airplanes and put them to the test.

Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor Josh Gregory beat co-anchor Neena Pacholke pretty easily but at the end of the day, it was just plane fun!

Later in the show, Chief Meteorologist Justin Loew joined in on the fun and it was a close call between his paper airplane and Josh's plane!

You can celebrate the day by building your plane and posting it on social media with the hashtag #NationalPaperAirplaneDay.