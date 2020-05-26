Two Wisconsin students honored at the White House

ELLSWORTH (KSTP) -- Two high school students from Wisconsin were honored at the White House.

Allie Jennings and Rachel Leonard are both seniors at Ellsworth High School in western Wisconsin.

When their prom was canceled, they took the dance to the nursing home where they both work as certified nursing assistants.

The two students put on their prom dresses and masks to surprise a care center resident named “Gladys”, but then went around to visit other residents dancing along the way.

"Our prom ended up being canceled, we were like 'We both have our dresses, we already paid for them,' so we'd go surprise her anyways," Leonard told KSTP-TV. "It turned into something really great."

Video of their effort went viral, which caught the attention of the White House.