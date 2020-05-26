 Skip to Content

#SeniorSendoff: Tyler Cory, Amherst

Congratulations to Tyler Cory of Amherst.

Tyler is big into fishing. So much so, that we recently featured him after he was selected as a Bassmaster All American for the second year in a row.

He's also his school's fishing club founder and served as president.

In his quest to earn back-to-back All American honors, he had five tournament wins, 11 top-five finishes and one top-20 finish.

He's a big fan of giving back, too. He's volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club, Teach a Child to Fish club, and he's been a part of Future Business Leaders of America.

Tyler is headed to the University of Montevallo in Alabama this fall, where he'll join their bass fishing team.

Congrats on a great four years, and good luck next year!

Brad Hanson

