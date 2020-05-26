SeniorSendoff: Quatro Amigos, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

Congratulations to the quatro amigos of the Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School football team.

They are Austin Pelot, Chandler Vruwink, and Nathan and Matthew Schooley.

Austin was the team's quarterback and battled back from many injuries throughout his four years.

Chandler was just as effective as a morale booster on the sidelines, as he was effective on the field.

Nathan made highlights on both the gridiron and the track, and Matthew was a force to be reckoned with both on and off the field.

Chandler and Austin are headed to UW-Lacrosse next year, while Nathan heads to Winona State and Matt heads to Northern Illinois.

Congrats on a great four years, guys, and good luck next year!