Savion sells solar projects to Alliant Energy

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Savion LLC has announced the sale of two Wisconsin solar projects to Alliant Energy.

According to a news release, Wood County Solar Project and Richland County Solar Project are currently being developed by Savion, and Alliant Energy will acquire the projects "when regulatory approvals and other contractual commitments are complete."

“We look forward to working with Savion and Wood and Richland counties as project development continues toward construction,” stated Ben Lipari, director of resource development at Alliant Energy, in a news release. “The future of renewable energy in Wisconsin is bright. These projects are investments in communities where we have a long history of partnership, supporting customers, and furthering economic growth. Our solar projects initiate significant local revenue, establish reliable income for landowners, and create new, local construction jobs.”

The acquisition of these projects is a part of a six project announcement from Alliant Energy. It is the first phase of a plan to build 1,000 MW of solar projects in Wisconsin by 2023. Reportedly, once operational, the six plants will produce 675 MW, and "enough to power 175,000 homes per year."

“It’s been an honor working with the Wood County and Richland County communities to help make the economic development opportunities become a reality for these two outstanding regions,” said Drew Gibbons, senior development director for Savion, in the release. “We’ve been able to reach this important milestone thanks to the support and insight of the local officials, community stakeholders, landowners, and Alliant Energy. We will continue to work with the local communities to ensure the projects are developed responsibly, and we look forward to having Alliant join us for this next phase of development.”

The Wood County Solar Project is to be located in the Town of Saratoga; the Richland County Solar project will be located west of Madison. According to the release, both projects are to begin construction in 2021, and finish in 2022.