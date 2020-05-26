Plea hearing scheduled Tuesday in Lincoln Co. homicide case

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Eric Moen, of Wausau, is accused of gunning down a friend in November 2017. He is expected to reach a plea deal in the case Tuesday.

Police said Moen killed his friend, Charles Ramp at a Tomahawk home. Court records show Moen decided during a lunch break he was going to kill Ramp.

After going to Ramp's home, Moen allegedly lured his friend outside and fired five shots at Ramp. Court records show Moen ran from the scene but was later arrested.

Tuesday's plea hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

