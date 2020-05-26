Oneida County confirms eighth COVID-19 case

Oneida County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Oneida County Health Department (OCHS) has confirmed that an eighth person has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a news release, the individual is in their 30's with no history of travel or known contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was tested at community drive through testing event, and has been self-isolating. The department is notifying those who have been in contact with the individual.

In the release Linda Conlon, OCHS Director and Health Officer, encourages the community to "follow Govenor Evers' Safer At Home order and continue to protect yourself and those around you."

“Now is not the time to become complacent," said Conlon in the release. "We must continue to have resolve and think of our friends and neighbors as we help keep our community strong and healthy.”

OCHS is monitoring the outbreak, more information is available at their website.