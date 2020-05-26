NHL announces return to play plan, ends regular season

The National Hockey League announced Tuesday it's plan for returning to the ice, and that includes ending the regular season effective immediately.

In a broadcast today, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the regular season is over, and when they resume play, it'll be 24 teams in a modified playoffs.

Twelve teams from each conference (teams with the highest point percentage) will participate.

Each conference will be assigned a hub city, where all 12 teams will stay, with secure hotels, transportation, and practice facilities.

While the final hub cities haven't been announced yet, ten are under consideration, including Minneapolis/St. Paul.

As is stands right now, both the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks would make the playoffs in the Western Conference.