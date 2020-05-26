More businesses reopen on previous Safer at Home deadline, May 26

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Businesses across central Wisconsin opened or expanded operations on Tuesday, the original deadline for Gov. Evers' Safer at Home extension.

That initial end date, May 26, was cut short when the State Supreme Court blocked the extension on May 13.

Tuesday, restaurants from 2510 to Sconni's Alehouse and Eagle's Nest opened their dining rooms for the first time since April.

Eagles Nest owner Melissa Koester said the first two weeks were the most difficult. Then, they were happy to see customers order carryout . Today, she said, "is really great because we get to have a conversation with them."

Koester and her staff are cleaning, disinfecting, and only seating customers at about half of their tables.

That allows moms like Brooke Kahon to find relief. "It is so great to be able to take the kids out to have a meal," she said, surrounded by four children.

Restaurants are not the only businesses that planned around the extension end date. Sandy Gipple, the owner of Images Hair and Spa in Merrill, had appointments set for 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

"My first haircut at midnight was Steve Brickner and I told him 'Steve, be patient, it's like my first haircut out of beauty school," said Gipple.

Now, with more and more opening up, the owner of Eagles Nest stressed, "we are doing our part. If you're not feeling well, don't come in and eat."

The CDC still recommends wearing masks in public when you can't social distance (as of Tuesday) but that can be difficult to do when you're eating food. State and local health departments also stress the importance of washing your hands and again staying home if you feel sick.