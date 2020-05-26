Marshfield health officials provide ‘house calls’ to businesses

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Marshfield Clinic and Security Health Plan want businesses to reopen as safely as possible, and are offering their nurses and health technicians to do it.

The Clinic has started offering workplace visits to monitor and test employees for COVID-19, as well as offer recommendations businesses can follow to limit transmission and provide a clean environment for employees and customers.

"It's kind of, a little bit like American Ninja Warrior," said Dr. Corey Cronrath with Marshfield Clinic. "We're building an obstacle course for the virus to prevent it from getting from one person to the next, you know? We don't want it pushing the big red button."

Services include:

Onsite employee temperature checks and COVID-19 symptom screening

Training on: Proper PPE use and storage Proper social distancing practices Sanitation methods to maintain clean work environments Virus transmission truths/myths What does virus testing vs. antibody testing mean for your business



On-site COVID-19 virus testing

Employee isolation guidance and workplace contact tracing for COVID-positive employees

Return-to-work programs for employees who were isolated (positive or suspected positive)

Marshfield Clinic Health System seal of approval: implementation of all recommendations from Badger Bounce Back and other state and federal regulations (WI-DHS, OSHA, CDC, etc.)

Medical advisory services to help you understand an employee’s health information (treatment, procedures, accommodations and limitations)

Access to dedicated Occupational Health email address to ask questions of the experts

Antibody/serological testing when it becomes more widely available

Employers should contact Business Health Solutions at 1-800-498-5514, or email businesshealth@marshfieldclinic.org to get started.