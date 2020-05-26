Humid with storms possible this afternoon

Today: Partly cloudy during the morning, then mostly cloudy and humid during the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms developing. Some storms could be strong.

High: 83 Wind: South 10-15

Tonight: Variable clouds and muggy with a 40% chance of spotty showers or isolated t-storms.

Low: 65 Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy, and remaining a bit humid with a 60% chance of scattered showers or isolated storms.

High: 80 Wind: South-Southwest 10-15

The humid weather with shower and thunderstorm chances will stick around through Thursday. A cooler, drier, and more Spring-like weather pattern will then move in for the weekend.

Today will be a lot like yesterday. There will be some sun at times during the morning as the temperature rises through the 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and a couple of those storms could be on the strong side. The highest chance of a thunderstorm with hail, high wind, or an isolated tornado will be west of Marathon county. It will feel a lot like Summer this afternoon with high temps in the low to mid 80s and humidity also on the higher side. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.

The same trough of low pressure that is bringing the shower and thunderstorm chance today will linger over our area on Wednesday and Thursday as well. This means more chances of some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but there is a lesser chance of severe thunderstorms as the temperatures will cool down a bit. Highs on Wednesday will be around 80 and on Thursday, only in the 70s. Showers on Wednesday will be scattered about, whereas on Thursday, it looks like the highest chance of rain will be around Marathon county and areas to the southeast.

A strong cold front will move through the area Thursday night and this will turn the weather less humid and much cooler for Friday and through the weekend. We should have a good amount of sun from Friday through Sunday with highs only in the mid 60s on Friday and Saturday, then in the upper 60s on Sunday. It will be cool enough that there is even a small chance of patchy frost in the Northwoods and cranberry bogs by Sunday morning.

Have a stupendous Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 26-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Thunderstorms in southwest Iowa spawned five tornadoes and produced up to ten inches of rain. Seven inches of rain at Red Oak forced evacuation of nearly 100 persons from the town. Record flooding took place in southwest Iowa the last twelve days of May as up to 17 inches of rain drenched the area. Total damage to crops and property was estimated at 16 million dollars. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)