D.C. Everest Senior High School holds drive-thru graduation

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- With the COVID-19 pandemic, the D.C. Everest school district was left having to get creative for its senior class graduation.

Tuesday was the first day of the school's drive-thru graduation for the 412 students in the class of 2020.

"We're still giving the students the experience of walking the stage here today and that's what today is about," said Principal Mike Raether.

Around 150 students per day will drive-thru and get their diplomas. The graduation drive-thru runs Tuesday through Thursday.