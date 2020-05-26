COVID-19 testing in Abbotsford Friday

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon and Clark County Health Departments are working with the Wisconsin National Guard to bring free community COVID-19 testing to Abbotsford.

On Friday, May 29, The National Guard is providing drive-through and walk-up testing at Abbotsford High School from 8 am to 5 pm.

Anyone aged five or older with at least one COVID-19 symptom are eligible for testing. According to a news release, individuals being tested should be ready to provide a current address, county of residence and phone number.

Testing is on a first come first serve basis, and there may be a wait. According to the release, individuals are expected to stay in their vehicles and restrooms are not being provided.

Anyone tested is expected to self isolate until the results are returned by either the National Guard or Department of Health Services.