Clark Co. Storms leave uprooted trees and downed power lines

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Afternoon storms on Tuesday left behind damage in Withee and Owen in Clark County.

Residents said the worst of the storms hit around 2:30 p.m. with hail and high winds ripping through the area.

"Probably the worst one that we've ever had out here," said Ashley Kreoplin who lives in Owen. "We've never had a downed tree like that or anything like that."

Downed branches and even fully uprooted trees could be found across Owen after the storm passed. One tree had fallen on a house and others fell on power lines, causing an outage across the town.

However, crews were on scene by late afternoon to work on repairing the damage.

Withee resident Mary Kahon said she also saw strong winds come through her back yard.

"The sky was real heavy and all of the sudden just like that it came out of no where," Kahon said.

The winds were so strong near Kahon that her lawnmower shed was knocked over.