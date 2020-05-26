BREAKING: 2020 Hodag permit approved by Oneida County.

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - With a final tally of 4 to 1, the Oneida County Public Safety committee voted they will approve the permit for the 2020 Hodag Country Music Festival for July.

The committee, along with Hodag organizers and health department officials, discussed the issue at length via a Zoom meeting.

The permit's approval would be with 25 conditions, including sanitizing stations, ticket limitations and more to attempt to cope with COVID-19 concerns.

Public comments that kicked off the meeting seemed to be generally against holding the festival, with one resident saying he didn't want the Northwoods "to become another Illinois."

Hodag 2020 would have had reduced ticket sales to limit capacity to approximately 50 percent, or roughly 25,000 attendees, not including visitors in the general area.

Dawn Eckert of the Xebec Corporation, which helps put on the Hodag Festival, mentioned the festival would "lose significantly more money" than if they didn't hold the event at all, following CDC and DHS recommended guidelines.

Sheriff Hartman during the call said he and his deputies were prepared to support whatever decision was made.

Concerns over food vendor inspections were raised, with the health department saying inspections would take place within the first two days of being set up.