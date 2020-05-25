Wisconsin Veterans Museum puts together virtual Memorial Day Observance

(WAOW) -- Many Memorial Day events were canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But just because we can't be together, doesn't mean we can't remember.

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum put together a web page in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The web page gives all Wisconsinites a chance to participate in the day without having to leave their homes.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to recognize and remember our heroes virtually," said Wis. Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar. "Our ceremonies are certainly different this year, but the meaning behind them remains the same."

The website features a message from Governor Tony Evers and activities that kids can partake in.

On Monday afternoon the Governor, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Kolar and Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp with the Wisconsin National Guard paid tribute in front of the capitol and on Facebook Live.