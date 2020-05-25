Weddings back in Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Since the 'Safer-at-Home' order has been lifted owners of Schmidt's Ballroom and Bar have been making plans and preparations for their next wedding party, and now they're ready to go.

The coronavirus pandemic not only impacting the bar and restaurant but the ballroom as well.

"You know it's not losing some business as you do on bad days good days in business you but you lose all your business," said Sandra Burns, Owner Schmidt's Ballroom and Bar.

With so much uncertainty brides and grooms find themselves in a tough spot this year.

"You can't expect everyone to come into a wedding wearing masks how do they drink do they drink that's part of our business, they can't have that perfect anymore that a lot of your brides want and I don't blame them it's their special day," said Sandra.

But Sandra has been working around the clock making plans so your big day is special, working with couples even more now to find the best way to celebrate safely.

She says" we all know we're all logical we know what we have to do it's how to do it, we have a patio for social distancing and we also have a back room in the bar and we will separate tables and try to keep families together."

And for those looking to go through with tying the knot in Central Wisconsin, Sandra says, "there are so many things to make it special you can't let something like this get ya down."

