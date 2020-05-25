Ways to honor fallen heroes during pandemic this Memorial Day

(WKOW) -- Although the coronavirus pandemic has canceled most in person events for weeks, there are still ways you can pay respects to fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has moved its annual ceremony online this year. Secretary Mary Kolar, Gov. Tony Evers and others will come together virtually to honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The virtual ceremony begins Monday at 9 a.m., featuring speakers, music and history. There is also a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. on Facebook.

There are resources available online for families to use at home to commemorate and respect those who've died in military service. Click here for a link to the virtual ceremony and tribute gallery.

At 10 a.m., the Madison Veterans Council plans to honor fallen military members with a brief service at Forest Hill Cemetery on the west side of Madison.

In Prairie du Sac, VFW Post 7694 will be carrying on its Memorial Day tradition at 11 a.m. at the VFW Memorial Park shelter, but with no more than 10 people gathering.

Maj. Gen. Terry Mulcahy (Ret.) is a scheduled speaker, along with an Honor Guard presentation and gun salute. You can watch that service on the VFW Post's Facebook page.

People in Cross Plains are being asked to join in on Memorial Day celebrations by decorating their sidewalk or home and joining in a Facebook conversation by uploading photos.

There will also be a pantry drive from 10 a.m. to noon at the American Legion in Cross Plains. Click here for information on the donations that will be accepted.