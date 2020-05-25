Two injured in collision on State Highway 13

Saratoga, Wis. (WAOW) - Near 8 pm on May 24, two were injured in a collision on State Highway 13 in the Township of Saratoga.

According to the Wood County Sheriffs Department news release, the accident happened when a Tahoe driving northbound entered the southbound lane and met with a Jeep.

The drivers were the sole occupants of each vehicle. According to the release, the driver of the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle and transported by helicopter with serious injuries. The driver of the Tahoe had minor injuries.

STH 13 was closed for two and a half hours for the incident.

The names of the drivers are not being released at this time.