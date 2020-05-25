SeniorSendoff: Sam Nesbit

For this particular sendoff, we're putting our sights on Sam Nesbit.

Sam is a real life gunslinger from Chequamegon, who has been shooting for the S.E.A.L. shooting team for over 6 years.

However, he was behind the butt of a gun long before that.

Sam's pinpoint accuracy and deadeye abilities landed him the title of top gun in the conference in 2019 and also put him in multiple state and national tournaments.

Sam even garnered an invite to the Junior Olympic Development Camp in Colorado last year.

Sam is now off to UW- River Falls to pursue a degree in music education, but he's not holstering the gun just yet.

He plans to continue to shoot on the college's trap team.

So Sam good luck ,and may your aim continue to ring true.