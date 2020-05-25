SeniorSendoff: Lynzie Nightengale

Today we'd like to honor a senior who's used to taking center stage, Lynzie Nightengale from SPASH.

Lynzie's comfortability with being on stage comes directly from eight years of pursuing her true passion of dance.

Although she is able to dance in many styles, her favorite is tap.

Lynzie is so dedicated to her craft, that she will be inducted into the national honor society for dance arts this year.

But she's not just a lady of the dance. She also excels in the classroom as she has received an academic award the last three years.

Lynzie now plans to attend UW- Stevens Point in the fall majoring in family and consumer science.

Lynzie we wish you the best of luck as you continue forward in life and hope you always continue to dance the night away.