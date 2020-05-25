Memorial Day weekend draws crowds nationwide and triggers warnings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Memorial Day holiday weekend marking the unofficial start of summer in the U.S. meant big crowds at many beaches and parks.

In the Tampa area, the crowds were so big that authorities closed parking lots because they were full.

In Missouri, people packed bars and restaurants at the Lake of the Ozarks.

It also meant renewed warnings from politicians and health experts to be cautious as the coronavirus continues its spread and deaths nationwide draw close to 100,000.

On Sunday, the White House also announced a ban on travel by foreigners who have been in Brazil in the preceding two weeks.