Memorial Day service in Merrill honors fallen heroes during COVID-19 pandemic

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Monday for the 155th anniversary of Memorial Day, and annual service was held in Merrill at St. Francis Cemetery.

The service brought in dozens of people from the community who were encouraged to continue practicing social distancing to meet local health guidelines. Despite this year's challenges with the ongoing pandemic, many felt that it was important to ensure the tradition of honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice would continue.

"There's something that I was once told; wars were never stopped because of the weather or the challenges of something like COVID-19, and we just decided that we need to do this," Northwoods Veteran Post Chairman Paul Russell said.

Russell added that it's important to remember the liberties we enjoy today, everyday because of those who put their lives on the line.