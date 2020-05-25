Humid with storms chances to begin the week

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit humid with scattered showers and storms likely from midday into the afternoon.

High: 80 Wind: South 5-10

Tonight: A chance of showers early, otherwise partly cloudy.

Low: 64 Wind: South around 5

Tuesday: Partly or mostly cloudy and humid with a 70% chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

High: 79 Wind: South 10-15

Active weather will be in the area to begin the work week. Expect more Summer-like conditions until Thursday, then more refreshing and cooler air will move in.

Today will start out dry, then scattered showers and storms will develop around midday and continue into the afternoon. There is a small chance there could be a strong storm or two with gusty wind or hail but the overall severe weather threat is fairly small. High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and it will be a bit humid. Winds will be out of the south at about 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be similar with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 and a chance of scattered storms in the afternoon. Once again there will be a small chance of a strong storm with brief strong wind or hail being the main threat.

The same weather system will be over our area on Wednesday so there will still be a 60% chance of showers or storms with highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front will sweep in from the west on Thursday and this will produce a slight chance of a shower or storm, mainly in the southeastern part of the area. Otherwise you will notice the humidity going down later in the day with variable clouds in the sky and highs in the 70s.

A cool high pressure system will move into Wisconsin on Friday and mostly likely keep the weather dry through the upcoming weekend. There should be a good amount of sun during this time period with highs in the mid to upper 60s on Friday, around 70 on Saturday, and in the low to mid 70s on Sunday.

Have a stupendous Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 25-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1990 - Evening thunderstorms spawned four tornadoes in Kansas and Missouri, and there were three dozen reports of large hail or damaging winds. Thunderstorms produced hail two inches in diameter at Cole Camp, and wind gusts to 72 mph at Rosebud. Heavy thunderstorm rains produced flash flooding in central Missouri. Flood waters swept through Washington State Park southwest of Saint Louis, and nearly one hundred persons had to be rescued from water as much as twenty feet deep. The flood waters swept away a number of vehicles, some were carried as much as four miles away. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)