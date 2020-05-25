Humid & unsettled conditions to linger a few more days

Warm and humid air will continue to flow into our region with a broad southerly flow through the Midwest at least until Wednesday. This warm and moist air is serving as fuel for scattered batches of showers and thunderstorms. A front stalled just west of Wisconsin along with weak upper level disturbances pushing in from the Plains will help trigger the showers at various times. While the setup is not conducive for a major widespread severe weather event, a few reports of hail and gusty winds have been noted across parts of the state. That will likely be the case yet the next few days. So stay alert out there. Should you see some dark threatening clouds and lightning approaching, please move indoors.

Temperatures will remain above normal for a few more days. Lows should reach the mid to low 60s Monday night and climb back to the upper 70s to lower 80s Tuesday. Winds south be out of the south around 5 mph Monday night and near 10 mph Tuesday. There will be abundant clouds the next few days but some occasional breaks of sunshine as well.

Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms are still expected Wednesday in most of our area. Lows will be in the mid 60s with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will push further east into Wisconsin Thursday. That should cause the brunt of the showers Thursday to fall south and east of Wausau, but it is still a low confidence situation on the exact track of the rain. Lows should be around 59 Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s.

Cooler and drier air will take over Friday as high pressure builds in from Canada. Friday looks breezy with a lot of sunshine. Highs will climb just to the upper 60s with gusty north winds. Saturday should be a crisp and sunny day with lows in the mid 40s and highs around 70.

Warmer air will start to push back in by Sunday and Monday as gusty southwest winds develop. Highs should reach the lower 70s Sunday and upper 70s Monday. It does look partly cloudy over the period with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Monday.

At this stage it appears it will turn rather warm and muggy again by the middle of next week.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 25-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1987 - Thunderstorms spawned fifteen tornadoes in West Texas. One thunderstorm spawned a powerful tornado near Gruver, TX, along with golf ball size hail and 75 mph winds. A man on a boat on Lake Bistineau in northwest Louisiana was struck and killed by lightning, while the other three persons in the boat were unharmed. The man reportedly stood up in the boat and asked to be struck by lightning. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1988 - Unseasonably cool weather prevailed in the Upper Midwest. Marquette, MI, reported a record low of 26 degrees. Thunderstorms in the north central U.S. produced wind gusts to 62 mph at Idaho Falls, ID, and produced 4 inches of rain in less than four hours in northern Buffalo County. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)