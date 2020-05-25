Group of Wausau veterans ruck for Memorial Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Monday morning six local veterans walked with their families for 3 miles.

They then put on their rucksacks and carried their colors for another six miles.

With many local memorial day services cancelled due to the pandemic, they still wanted to pay their respects to fallen comrades.

They say it was a good experience.

"The support was great," said Jasper Hartinger. "We had a lot of people hit us up. You know, they thought it was going to rain earlier and then it got really hot. But, we had a lot of support. A lot of people came by and it was really nice."

Hartinger added that he and the other veterans were glad to get together.