Fatal motorcycle accident in Lincoln County

Town of Bradley, Wis. (WAOW) -- A fatal accident occurred on State Rd 107 and County Rd S.

According to police, a motorist reported a motorcycle off of the road at 10:22 am. The 49 year old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A report from Wisconsin State Patrol states the motorcycle was travelling south on County Rd S, then left the road at State Highway 107, overturned in the ditch and struck a tree.

From evidence at the scene, police suspect the crash occurred overnight on Sunday, May 24.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation.