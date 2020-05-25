 Skip to Content

Fatal motorcycle accident in Lincoln County

Updated
Last updated today at 4:18 pm
3:16 pm News, Top Stories

Town of Bradley, Wis. (WAOW) -- A fatal accident occurred on State Rd 107 and County Rd S.

According to police, a motorist reported a motorcycle off of the road at 10:22 am. The 49 year old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A report from Wisconsin State Patrol states the motorcycle was travelling south on County Rd S, then left the road at State Highway 107, overturned in the ditch and struck a tree.

From evidence at the scene, police suspect the crash occurred overnight on Sunday, May 24.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation.

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

Related Articles

Skip to content