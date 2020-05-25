Central Wisconsin baseball coaches planning youth summer league

There may in fact be youth baseball this summer, despite the Wisconsin American Legion cancelling their season.

Baseball coaches across Central Wisconsin are planning to put together an independent summer league that will play a shortened season from July into August.

Games will be played as doubleheaders with juniors playing the first game, while the seniors take the next.

Any interested youth baseball players age 13-19 should contact Stevens Point Sixers coach, Bobby Opiola, with the following information by June 1st:

Email to: bopiola@yahoo.com

Email Subject Line: Summer Baseball - Player Name

Name

DOB

Phone Number

Mailing Address

Any dates not available to play

A fee schedule will be set to cover insurance, uniforms and other expenses