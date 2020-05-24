Wittenberg Whitetail Crossing Closed

Wittenberg Whitetail Crossing ClosedNew
(WAOW) -- The Wittenberg Whitetail Crossing convenience store will be closed until further notice, according to the Ho-Chunk Nation.
Staff members are cleaning the store to ensure members of the public are safe from any potential contact dangers.
According the Ho-Chunk Executive Administrative Officer Michael Sallaway, the convenience store will resume normal operations as soon as the cleaning and inspection has been performed.
Gas pumps will remain open for pay-at-pump service only.