Wittenberg Whitetail Crossing Closed

(WAOW) -- The Wittenberg Whitetail Crossing convenience store will be closed until further notice, according to the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Staff members are cleaning the store to ensure members of the public are safe from any potential contact dangers.

According the Ho-Chunk Executive Administrative Officer Michael Sallaway, the convenience store will resume normal operations as soon as the cleaning and inspection has been performed.

Gas pumps will remain open for pay-at-pump service only.