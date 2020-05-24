Wisconsin YMCA’s Set to Reopen June 1st

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- YMCA's across the state plan to welcome members back through their doors soon. Woodson YMCA in Wausau announced it would be opening Monday, June 1st for members.

The reopening comes with changes. Modified hours of business is one of the key points, such as being closed on Sundays. The branch will also enforce smaller capacities to comply with social distancing.

As part of phase one of the process, group workouts will not be allowed, such as basketball and raquetball.

Members will be required to reserve times online prior to visits, and visits themselves will be restricted to 45 minutes in length maximum. Along with this, sanitization kits will be given out to patrons for cleaning of equipment before and after use.

With machines spread out to half capacity of before, Green Bay's YMCA has put their extra machines on their basketball courts for added space. They also have "zones" or areas sectioned off for singular, uninterrupted use for those trying to get a good workout in, while taking the upmost precautions. These zones can be pre-reserved online.

All YMCA's are doing what is best for their individual communities. For specific details on your neighborhood location, go to ymca.net