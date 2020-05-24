Wisconsin pro sports teams inch closer to return

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that as many as 75 employees would return on May 26. The public is still not allowed in Lambeau Field. Still, it's another sign professional sports organizations in the state are moving towards a return.

The Milwaukee Bucks are allowing limited access to the training facility for players. Those players may need to ramp up their preparations. Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry told CNBC he thinks the NBA season could resume in six to eight weeks with clubs likely gathering in one or two sites, such as Las Vegas or Orlando.

Meanwhile, some MLB teams have started voluntary workouts as the owners and players association hash out a plan to begin the season.

"Clearly, there are discussions and negotiations ongoing," says Brewers general manager David Stearns. "So, we have to be prepared for anything. We will be prepared."

The Brewers have taken financial steps to offset some of the loss of revenue. Reports on Friday indicate the club is planning to avoid furloughs for the baseball operations personnel.

More good news, this time from the Milwaukee Brewers: They committed to paying all baseball-ops employees below director level in full for the rest of the season and will not furlough, sources tell ESPN. Pay cuts taken by top executives and ML staff saved lower-level employees. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 22, 2020

In the college ranks, the Badgers have not announced when they plan to allow student-athletes back on campus. However, the NCAA announced that schools can permit voluntary workouts at the Division I level beginning June 1.