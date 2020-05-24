Warm and humid through midweek, with T-storms at times

Evening: Warm and humid, 50% chance of showers and t-storms developing.

Tonight: Warm and humid, mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and t-storms. Patchy fog.

Low: 63

Wind: SE ~5

Monday: Warm and humid, variable clouds with a 60% chance of showers and t-storms.

High: 80

Wind: South 6-13

It has been a mild and somewhat humid afternoon, with temperatures ranging through the 70s to around 80.

Warm and humid weather will continue through Wednesday, followed by a few days of cooler conditions.

Patchy fog will be possible tonight into Monday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected at times through the middle of the week as waves of low pressure track from the Plains through the western Great Lakes region. Moderate to heavy rainfall could occur during the period. There is a Marginal (lowest category) risk for severe storms this evening and tonight through portions of western and southwestern Wisconsin, including Clark, Jackson, and Juneau Counties where hail and gusty winds will be possible. There will be another Marginal risk for severe storms Monday afternoon and evening throughout most of central and northern Wisconsin, with hail and gusty winds once again possible.

Dry weather is forecast Thursday through Saturday, with a chance of showers and storms returning to the area Sunday.

Have a good night and a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. May 24, 2020