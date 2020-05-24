SeniorSendoff: Vince Jolliffe

For this sendoff we are are reminded that it wasn't just the high school seniors that had their years cut short.

In this sendoff, we honor UW-Stevens Point senior Vince Jolliffe.

For the last two years, Vince was a sprinter on the Pointers track team, however he was unable to compete in it this last year due to his class schedule.

So naturally as a replacement, he chose to play rugby.

Vince helped the team go undefeated, win their conference and advance to the national championship tournament.

Unfortunately though, that's where the journey would end. The four team tournament would fall victim to COVID-19 cancellation.

Vince will graduate in the spring with a teachers degree in physical education and health.

Vince congrats on an amazing career and good luck in your future endeavors.