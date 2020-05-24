SeniorSendoff: Cody Jablonski

For this Senior Sendoff, we'd like to honor Cody Jablonski from Tomahawk high school.

Cody is a two sport athlete running track and playing football.

In track he was named the most valuable sprinter on the team, earning varsity letters in each of his first three years.

When the fall came, you could find Cody on both sides of the football for the Hatchets. His hard work earned him the honor of being named a team captain his senior year, as well as an all-conference mention as a running back.

Now that his high school career is over, Cody's high school career is may have come to a close before his final season of track, but he's now ready to head off to the army as a horizontal engineer.

So Cody first off, thank you for your service, we appreciate it and secondly we'd like to say congratulations on all that you've accomplished in your athletic career.