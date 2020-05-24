Rally held in support of Snapchat assault victim

Eau Claire (WQOW) - "Justice for Jacob" was written on signs and chanted by dozens in downtown Eau Claire on Saturday.

The rally was in response to a violent Snapchat video taken in Eau Claire that's circulating on social media.

People were gathered in support of Jacob, the victim of the now-viral assault, and his family.



Organizers said the rally was organized to promote non-violence and discourage drug use. Attendees added they hope to see a change in the community.



Those in attendance were are calling for the four alleged attackers connected to the video to face proper charges, and seek any help they may need for drug addiction.



Jacob's mother, Becky Gruber, said seeing the violence her son experienced was the worst feeling imaginable.

"No human being should treat another human being like that ever, no matter what the circumstances are," said Gruber. "And while I understand everyone's angry and they want to see justice served… Justice will be served through nonviolent ways because that's the way life is and should be."



Although Jacob chose not to speak, he did attend the rally and is said to have been spending time at home, recovering from the assault.