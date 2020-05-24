NBA says it is talking with Disney about resuming season

ORLANDO (AP) -- The NBA is in talks with The Walt Disney Company on a single-site scenario for a resumption of play in Central Florida in late July.

It's the clearest sign yet that the league believes the season can continue amid the coronavirus pandemic. The National Basketball Players Association is also part of the talks with Disney.

Games would be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a massive campus on the Disney property near Orlando.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the conversations were still “exploratory,” and that the site would be used for practices and housing as well.