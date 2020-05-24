Minnesota, Wisconsin lead nation in census response

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- A trio of Midwestern states are leading the nation in response rate to the 2020 U.S. census.

Minnesota has had the highest response rate thus far, according to data made available on the U.S. Census Bureau's website. 69.9 percent of Minnesotans have answered the questionnaire.

Wisconsin comes in second with a response rate of 67.3 percent. Third place goes to Iowa with a 66.8 percent response rate.

Population data gathered in the census is used to determine the allocation of federal dollars in a host of spending programs. It also determines how many representatives each state receives in Congress.

Activists have urged every household to fill out their census. So far, 60 percent of the country has responded, according to the data.