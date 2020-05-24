Memorial Day Weekend Camping during COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People continued the Memorial Day Weekend camping tradition during COVID-19 pandemic.

The La Crosse County Health Department recommended that people skip camping due to coronavirus concerns, but if they still choose to do so, it's suggested they stay at local campgrounds.

"If you are going to camp and I can't convince you otherwise, there are local campgrounds where it would be better than traveling to an area of this state or other states where there may be higher levels of viral activity," La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said.

"I do agree with everything they're doing," Pettibone Resort seasonal camper Jeff Koby said. "I did agree that we didn't want people coming from all over until to make sure everybody was safe."

Koby said he and other independent campers followed social distance guidelines, wore masks and avoided long distance traveling while still celebrating the start of summer at the campground.

"I think that everybody knows, and everybody is kind of staying away," Koby said. "They'll come up and talk to you but you're a pretty good distance apart."

Independent campsites are open at Goose Island, but tent camping is not allowed, and their playgrounds, beaches, and public bathrooms are closed.

"Come out and camp if you've got an independent camping unit," La Crosse County Parks and Office Manager Mary Kaufmann said. "You can still fish and hike and so forth with your family."