Greenheck announces a positive case of COVID-19

(WAOW) -- Greenheck Group announced Sunday that a positive case of COVID-19 was discovered in its Wisconsin Location.

Greenheck’s COVID-19 Response Team has executed its predetermined protocols in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Marathon County Health Department.

In early March, at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenheck Group said it partnered with several health departments across the country and established safety protocols grounded in CDC guidance.

Greenheck Group is not releasing the identity of the person who tested positive.