5.5 percent of COVID-19 tests positive; 3 more dead

MADISON (WKOW) -- The percentage of positive cases of COVID-19 was down Sunday from a day earlier, according to new numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Department of Health Services reported 7,277 new test results, of which 400--or 5.5 percent--came back positive. As a percentage of total tests, this is a decrease from Saturday.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began, according to the Department of Health Services, is 15,277.

The disease has killed 510 Wisconsinites. That is up three from yesterday. Over 250 of the dead were from Milwaukee County.

Wisconsin has 54 labs capable of processing a total of 14,153 tests each day. Though the number of tests actually ordered each day is many thousands fewer.

Over 186,000 tests have come back negative.

Fifteen percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, 2,315 people. That is an increase of 23 from the day before.

On Sunday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 8,999. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

