Wisconsin ATV/UTV law changes

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Many trails in Wisconsin are opening Saturday, but there are some major ATV/UTV law changes you should know before heading out.

Since March, the DNR made it a requirement to have a lighted headlamp and tail lamp at all times during operation.

In addition, people cannot ride in or on any part of an ATV that is not designed to be used by passengers.

ATV's and UTV's cannot be operated with anything else other than tires.

The DNR also changed the definition of these vehicles.

Low pressure tires are no longer required for a UTV or an ATV. Now simply four or more tires are required for a UTV and three or more for an ATV.

When it comes to weight and width, UTV's should weigh no more than 2,000 lbs. and be no wider than 65 inches.

ATV's should be no more than 50 inches wide.