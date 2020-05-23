What to expect if you’re traveling for Memorial Day Weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Coming off the best year in a decade, with $22.2 billion tied to tourism activity in the badger state.

Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Sara Meany, finds herself in a different position this year, saying now more than ever -- we need to support our local economy.

As state health officials and the CDC continue to encourage people to avoid non-essential travel, travel isn't banned.

Luke Turner, Sergeant for Wisconsin State Patrol says they're actually expecting normal travel this year.

While change seems to be following us where ever we go, Turner says, "we (Wisconsin State Patrol) have tried to make as few changes as possible, we aren't doing anything out of the ordinary we're keeping our staffing levels normal."

Especially for the holiday weekend he says, "we still are enforcing all of the traffic laws especially emergency type situations we're still responding to crashes assisting people with vehicle breakdowns with motor assists that type of thing."

One thing you may notice as you travel is construction so you are advised to be mindful as you drive through.

According to data from the U.S. Travel Association, the badger state has lost nearly $1.7 billion in travel spending since early March, that's about $220 million a week.

"Now as we move into more busy season with Memorial Day kicking off and kicking off you know our summer season those numbers in terms of losses are expected to continue to grow," said Sara Meany, Wisconsin Tourist Secretary.

But before you head out the door, Turner says "do a basic walk around of the vehicle check the tires lights that type of thing before you hit the road."

All to ensure a safe holiday weekend for you and everyone else you are sharing the road with.