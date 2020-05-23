SeniorSendoff: Pete Esser

For this senior sendoff we'd like to spotlight Pete Esser from Pittsville high school.

Pete ran cross country and wrestled, but wrestling was where his passion truly was.

He has been wrestling from the time he was in the 6th grade. Wrestling between the lighter weight classes his entire career, bouncing between 106 and 113.

In his senior year, Pete wrestled his way to Madison and the state championship tournament where he finished 6th at 106 pounds.

A triumphant end to a stellar high school career.

Pete now plans to attend Mid State Technical College to study urban forestry in the fall.

So Pete, congratulations on all you've accomplished and good luck in your next chapter of life.