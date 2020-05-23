SeniorSendoff: Marshfield Softball Seniors

For this sendoff we'd like to honor the seniors on the Marshfield Tigers softball team.

The Tigers had four girls entering their final season, Kaitlin Barth, Mckenzie Manthe, Hailey McCanna and Jordan Pretsch.

That group was looking to build on a successful 2019 campaign, that saw them go 16-10, on their way to a WIAA Division 1 Regional Title.

The girls will now unfortunately go their seperate ways without playing one final season together.

Barth and McCanna will attend UW-Stevens Point, Manthe will be headed to North Central Technical College and Pretsch will pursue a career in construction.

However no matter where life may take them, they will always have that bond of friendship and all the memories they made to carry with them for the rest of their lives.