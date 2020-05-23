Residents Hooked on Fishing during Holiday Weekend

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Overcast skies and warmer weather have brought ideal weather conditions for fishing in the area during the holiday weekend.

Wisconsin Kayak Fishing Club held its fourth annual catch and release bass tournament Saturday morning. Participants submit pictures of their fish using their cell phone, an app and a group certified measuring board

Humbird resident Tim Fitzmaurice spoke to News 9 about his day on the water -- "Today the bite was -- it was a tough bite. A lot of the bass were up on beds the small and large mouth -- it wasn't an every cast type of thing but some people caught some males i guess"



Others had their lines in the water purely for fun, like Ari Krause, who was fishing with family off of a platform in Schofield. "I sometimes catch crappies mostly bluegills", she said , talking about her family spending time fishing on family vacations.



Riverside bait and tackle said they have seen a normal amount of business for a holiday weekend.

Wisconsin department of natural resources mark little about what their expectations are for the weekend, "we just expect people to maintain their six foot social distance especially those congestion areas like boat ramps and state properties wherever there is more people that aren't your family, we just want you to keep your distance among those folks"



