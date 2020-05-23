Plan around rain showers and some strong storms Memorial Day

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower or two.

Low: 59 Wind: ESE 5-10, gusts 15-20

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds and warmer. Rain and thunderstorms likely developing in the evening.

High: 80 Wind: Calm bec. SSW 5-10

Sunday night: Rain showers and thunderstorms, mild temperatures.

Low: 63

Monday (Memorial Day): Mostly cloudy and a bit humid with showers likely and maybe a couple of thunderstorms. Storms that do form could be strong to severe.

High: 80

Nice temperatures will be here to stay this week, but there will be many periods of rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the next 7 days.

Tonight rain showers and a few storms will move through the area. Low temperatures will stick on the milder side, only in the upper 50s in many areas. Showers should be moving out of the area by midnight.

Sunday will be a warm and partly sunny day with highs near 80. If you're looking to do anything outside, make it during the day time on Sunday. Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will ramp up going into the evening.

Memorial Day Monday will be warm and a bit humid with chances for strong to severe storms. This is not a good day to be going out on the lake. On and off rain and storm chances will last throughout the day. Right now, the largest risk with these storms looks to be damaging winds and hail. Strong to severe storms could last through Tuesday.

The rest of the week will stick with a cloudy and rain pattern.

Enjoy your weekend! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, May 23, 2020 at 3:55 PM

On this day in weather history: 1987 - It was a busy day for thunderstorms in the central U.S. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 65 mph at Shreveport LA and golf ball size hail at Marfa, TX. Hobart, OK, received 3.55 inches of rain in the morning, and another 4.03 inches of rain that evening. Thunderstorms in Nebraska produced 8.5 inches of rain in two hours north of Potter, and 7.5 inches of rain in ninety minutes north of Minatare. Thunderstorms in Colorado produced five inches of hail at Greeley. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)