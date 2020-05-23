Pizza on the Farm is back

ATHENS, Wis. (WAOW) -- As we see more and more businesses opening back up in our area, Saturday a popular pizza destination is welcoming back costumers.

Stoney Acers Farm in Athens makes pizza on their farm every weekend for hundreds of people. With fresh ingredients grown right on their property.

Because of social distancing the owners have spaced out tables, marked the lines, and invested in a crowler machine for takeout.

"When the stay at home order lifted I was a little nervous on how to get back at it but the precautions we've taken are to spread out the tables we've added about 30% more space so there are at least 6 feet of space in between all of the tables," said Tony Schultz, Owner of Stoney Acers Farm.

If you are interested, pizza is served every Friday and Saturday until the 7th of November.