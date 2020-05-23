No positive Covid-19 cases in employees tested at North Central Health Care

WAUSAU (WAOW)- All North Central Health Care employees in Wausau were tested for COVID-19 earlier this week.

On Saturday NCHC announced there are no active infections in the employees tested.

93 employees were tested on Tuesday after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said all nursing home residents and staff must get tested to gather an assessment of infection in their facilities.

23 tests from Pine Crest employees in Merrill are still pending.